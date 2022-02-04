Madison Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

ITW opened at $241.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.34 and a 200 day moving average of $231.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.36 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.