Madison Wealth Management Sells 54 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $364.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $380.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.