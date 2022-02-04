Madison Wealth Management Takes $375,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

