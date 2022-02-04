Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $49.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 53,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

