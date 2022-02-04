Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 77,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,287,204 shares.The stock last traded at $82.95 and had previously closed at $81.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 41.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 138.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

