Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Magnite alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGNI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of MGNI opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. Magnite has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 597.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 29.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnite (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.