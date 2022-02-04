Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.33. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.66.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.