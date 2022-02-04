Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $64.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

