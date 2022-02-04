ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of MANT traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.30. 41,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,918. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 35.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

