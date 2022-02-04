Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $90.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.92.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Amundi purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.