Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

NYSE MPC opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Petroleum stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

