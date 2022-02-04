Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 13,701 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,807 shares of company stock valued at $838,208. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

