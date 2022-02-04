Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 18,786 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 48.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,330,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,399.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

