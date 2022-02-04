Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 2,092 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,069,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after acquiring an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group reduced their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

