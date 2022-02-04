Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.66 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $451.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.15.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

