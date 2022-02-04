Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 146.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,334 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $135,777,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Gartner by 396.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $289.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.20 and its 200 day moving average is $307.72. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,101. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

