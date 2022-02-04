Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH stock opened at $297.61 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $328.11. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.16.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.69.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.