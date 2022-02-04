Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 65,452 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 59.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,452 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

SGEN opened at $135.04 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,507 shares of company stock valued at $61,543,070 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

