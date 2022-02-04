Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRE. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$10.18 on Friday. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.03.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$897.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000. Also, Director Terrence Lyons acquired 7,800 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$85,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,995. Insiders have acquired 748,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,305 in the last three months.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

