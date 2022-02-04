Maryland Capital Management Has $260,000 Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after buying an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $15,833,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

In other news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock worth $1,103,048. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

