Maryland Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.43. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.16.
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
