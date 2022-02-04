Maryland Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.43. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.16.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

