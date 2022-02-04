Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 558.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $244.81 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $234.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.