Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,130 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,957,000 after buying an additional 1,269,102 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55. The company has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

