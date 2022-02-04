Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.71 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $184.04 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

