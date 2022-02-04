Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.50 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.25. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

