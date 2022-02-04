Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

