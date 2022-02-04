Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average of $124.01.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.