Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 811 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,485,000 after purchasing an additional 212,810 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,694,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $71.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $69.14 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

