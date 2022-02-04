MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. 2,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,367. The firm has a market cap of $508.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

