Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 313,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Mattel by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Mattel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

