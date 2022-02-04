Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 38,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,223,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get Matterport alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $809,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $861,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.