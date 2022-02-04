MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 13207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAV. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.66.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$31.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

