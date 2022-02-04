Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) declared a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MIG3 opened at GBX 60 ($0.81) on Friday. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.81). The stock has a market cap of £47.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.15.

About Maven Income & Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

