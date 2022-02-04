Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 66,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 138,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$25.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

