Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. 6,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.