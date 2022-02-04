McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.56

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.56 and last traded at $100.97, with a volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

