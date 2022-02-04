McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $262.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $271.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McKesson stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

