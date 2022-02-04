MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Million

Analysts predict that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) will post sales of $5.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.08 million and the lowest is $5.30 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year sales of $21.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $22.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.64 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

Several analysts recently commented on MDXH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

MDxHealth stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

