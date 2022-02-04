MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

MAX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $70.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,514,000 after buying an additional 176,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

