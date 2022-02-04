Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 99,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

