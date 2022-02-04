Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 99,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
