Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Update

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 78.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 140.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,950,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

