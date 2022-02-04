Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,982,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,785 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 75,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

