Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.