Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 177 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

GIS stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

