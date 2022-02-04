Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 4,860 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.23 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

