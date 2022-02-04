Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 214 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 28.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

GPN stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

