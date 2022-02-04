Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

Shares of CRWD opened at $170.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of -181.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

