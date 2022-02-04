Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 120 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

NYSE:SPG opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.70. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

