Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 180 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

LBRDK stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

