Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,659 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW opened at $287.83 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

